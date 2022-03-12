Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's love is now Instagram official, see pics

Kim Kardashian has finally made her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson Instagram official!



Since meeting on 'Saturday Night Live' last year, Kim and Pete were all over the news over their relationship status - and now the media mogul has confirmed that all the world was knowing.



A few days after Kim was declared legally single, on Friday, the 41-year-old diva shared a series of snaps with her beau Pete.

One photo shows Davidson lying back towards the 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star as she seemingly leaned in for a kiss. The other photo was a blurry selfie of the two.

The images appear to have been taken during one of their secret dates during Valentine’s Day weekend as Kardashian is wearing the same outfit, silver fringe coat and Davidson has on the same brown jacket.



The Skims founder captioned the post, “Whose car are we gonna take?!,” quoting a line from the 2010 thriller film 'The Town.' She also shared a screenshot of that scene from the Ben Affleck-starring movie.

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked romance rumours after the reality TV star appeared on 'SNL' in October.

Davidson first referred to Kim as his "girlfriend" in an interview in February, and Kardashian first spoke of her relationship with Davidson publicly in an interview with Variety, where he confirmed that she will talk about her relationship in her family's new reality series "The Kardashians," premiering April 14 on Hulu.

Meanwhile, Pete has deactivated his Instagram account following several social media attacks from Kanye West. For the unversed, Kanye faced a severe backlash after he released an animated music video of his hit song 'Easy' with The Game, in which he fantasises about kidnapping and burying Davidson. Kanye has been publically outraging about Kardashian's new boyfriend for a while now.