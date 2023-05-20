Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick film franchise crosses $1 billion mark at worldwide box office

John Wick has finally crossed the billion-dollar mark! The film franchise has crossed a major milestone after the Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in March. The Lionsgate-backed film surpassed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office with total collections of $1.011 billion. The franchise has a total of four films, including the latest one, which hit theatres on March 24. John Wick: Chapter 4: Box Office Earning The fourth film in the series became the highest-grossing film in the series. So far, the movie has collected over $425.8 million at the global box office. Not only this, but the film has also become the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2023.

For the unversed, the fourth and final instalment of the movie was one of the most expensive, with a $100 million price tag. Helmed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 starred Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

Reacting to the big milestone, Lionsgate's Joe Drake told Deadline in a statement, "This milestone is a testament to the incredible work of Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who have made it their mission to outdo themselves with each successive film in this franchise."

He added further, We could not be more grateful to global moviegoers for bringing us to this incredible achievement." Box office earnings Keanu Reeves-headed films became audience favourites with every new addition. The first film of the action franchise was released in 2014 and raked in $86.1 million. Chapter 2 earned $171.54 million, and the third John Wick chapter, Parabellum, earned $326.7 million. John Wick Chapter 5 in the making? While John Wick: Chapter 4 has been considered the final film of the fan-favourite franchise, however, the rumours about the fifth movie are all over the place. If reports are anything to go by, Lionsgate Films is reportedly planning for the return of Keanu Reeves as John Wick in the franchise's fifth instalment.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Drake added, "There’s a will and there’s an openness. And you could certainly interpret that ending in different ways. We’re all going to take a tiny rest here and then scratch at ideas about whether there’s a credible way to get into five. But there’s no guarantee."

