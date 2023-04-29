Katy Perry loses trademark battle against Australian fashion designer Katie Taylor

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry has lost her legal battle against Australian fashion designer Katie Taylor, who sells clothes under her birth name Katie Perry and has had a trademark since 2008. Katie filed the lawsuit against the "Dark Horse" singer in 2019, alleging that Katy ignored the trademark and sold Katy Perry clothing to customers during her Australian concert tours through retailers and websites.

According to reports, an Australian court has ruled that the pop star's 2014 Australian tour merchandise breached a trademark held by the Aussie fashion designer.

Justice Brigitte Markovic's ruling read, "This is a tale of two women, two teenage dreams and one name."

The judge reportedly said that Katy doesn't have to pay compensation to the designer since she used the name in "good faith," however, her company Kitty Purry has to pay an amount in financial damages that will be determined next month.

The judge reportedly said that Katy doesn't have to pay compensation to the designer since she used the name in "good faith," however, her company Kitty Purry has to pay an amount in financial damages that will be determined next month.

Katie called the verdict a "David and Goliath" win for small businesses.

"Not only have I fought myself, but I fought for small businesses in this country, many of them started by women, who can find themselves up against overseas entities who have much more financial power than we do," she said in a blog post.

