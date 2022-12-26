Kate Hudson on nepotism in Hollywood: If you work hard and you kill it, it doesn't matter

The whole debate of ‘nepotism being prevalent in Hollywood’ has ruffled a few feathers, to say the least! From models to actors who have made inroads into the entertainment business because of their famous parents have spoken about it, acknowledged it and many have shown gratitude for it.

Now, actress Kate Hudson also has something to say about the whole debate. “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it,” she said on the nepotism debate. Nepo babies have feelings: Lilly Allen, O’Shea Jackson Jr defend celebrity children

Kate Hudson happens to be one of the actors who was highlighted in the much-talked about New York Magazine’s recent nepo babies feature. She is the daughter of actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Kate pointed that nepotism is not just in Hollywood but is largely a thing all across industries. She said, “I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common]. Maybe modelling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!”