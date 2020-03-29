Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19 for fourth time

Singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for the fourth time for COVID-19 while her condition is stable, according to the doctors.

While talking to the news agency, her family member said: “We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery.”

The singer, who was hospitalised on March 20 after she tested positive for the coronavirus, herself confirmed the news from in an Instagram post, which she deleted later.

Kapoor had returned form London on March 9 and then travelled to her home town Lucknow and also attended parties which was also attended by the big political personalities, as none of those who came into contact with her tested positive so far.

'Baby doll' singer is the only Bollywood celebrity who has been tested positive for the virus.