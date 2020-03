High-prfile people who are now in self quarantine post coming in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor

As singer Kanika Kapoor tested postive today, here is a list of politicians who have self- quarantined themselves as they came in contact with her directly and indirectly.

Vasundhara Raje and Dushyant Singh

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, her son Dushyant Singh, were among a few who had met Kapoor soon after she came from London with coronavirus. Raje announced on Friday evening that she and her son were quarantining themselves while taking all precautions.

(Photograph:Twitter)