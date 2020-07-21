Kangana Ranaut was a good friend, Anurag Kashyap says she is being 'used'

Kangana Ranaut has been in the news ever since she started taking on fellow colleagues from the Bollywood industry. In a recent video she posted from home, she called them “B-grade stars.”

This started after she accused Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, among others of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She called them the ‘suicide gang' who was responsible for the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

As she continued to accuse the stars, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap stepped in to talk about Kangana Ranaut. In a series of tweets, he claimed that Kangana is being “used,” but also voiced his concerns for the actress who he said was once his “good friend”.

Anurag Kashyap also shared a throwback interview of Kangana addressing claims that she cut out scenes of co-actors when she took over as director of ‘Manikarnika’. In the clip that Anurag described as “scary”, the actress can be seen giving her take on actors comlaining about their roles being scrapped.

Sharing the clip, he said, "कल कंगना का interview देखा। एक समय में मेरी बहुत अच्छी दोस्त हुआ करती थी। मेरी हर फ़िल्म पे आके मेरा हौसला भी बढ़ाती थी। लेकिन इस नयी कंगना को मैं नहीं जानता। और अभी उसका यह डरावना इंटर्व्यू भी देखा जो मणिकर्णिका की रिलीज़ के बिलकुल बाद का है." कल कंगना का interview देखा। एक समय में मेरी बहुत अच्छी दोस्त हुआ करती थी। मेरी हर फ़िल्म पे आके मेरा हौसला भी बढ़ा"

कल कंगना का interview देखा। एक समय में मेरी बहुत अच्छी दोस्त हुआ करती थी। मेरी हर फ़िल्म पे आके मेरा हौसला भी बढ़ाती थी। लेकिन इस नयी कंगना को मैं नहीं जानता। और अभी उसका यह डरावना इंटर्व्यू भी देखा जो मणिकर्णिका की रिलीज़ के बिलकुल बाद का है https://t.co/sl55GsO9v5 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020 ×

In the video she is quoted saying, “Fortunately or unfortunately, I directed ‘Manikarnika’. I took all the final decisions (of the film). I just want to make one thing clear that the film is already made and out in theatres and we can’t do anything about it.”

Going on to address the claims of her co-stars in the film she said, “Now people are saying ‘our role was cut’, ‘our scene was taken out’ or ‘our voice clips were not added’. So I want to tell these people that, look here! The place I have earned for myself, as an actor, three times National Award winning actor or filmmaker, I earned it out my me own merit, my father didn’t hand it down to me. You also earn this space. What good will crying do?”

She went on to add, “I also made my start with 5-minute roles. I also had my scenes cut from so many films and was taken out last minute in films. If this is my power, then I deserve it, I have earned it, it is my prerogative as a director to decide which actor I want to utilize, which material I want to use.”