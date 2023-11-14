Kamala Harris set to headline Hollywood-centric fundraiser for 2024 reelection campaign

With the recent conclusion of labour strikes, Hollywood gears up for a surge in political fundraising activities in the coming weeks. President Joe Biden's scheduled trip to Los Angeles for a fundraiser by the end of the year is highly anticipated. It will mark his first fundraising swing in the region since declaring his intention to seek reelection.

Simultaneously, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to take centre stage at a Los Angeles event on November 20. The event boasts an impressive lineup of co-hosts and co-chairs, including prominent figures such as Cliff Gilbert-Lurie, Leslie Lurie, Skip Brittenham, Heather Thomas, John Emerson, Kimberly Marteau Emerson, Sam Fischer, Leah Fischer, Reginald Hudlin, Chrisette Hudlin, Allan Mutchnik, Nicole Mutchnik, Michael Rotenberg, and Shannon Mabrey Rotenberg, as per the official invitation.

Accompanying Harris at the reception will be her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. The event offers tickets starting at $500 per person for young professionals, escalating to $1,000 per person for the "supporter" level.

Those who contribute or raise $10,000 will be recognised as co-hosts and gain access to the coveted photo line. The co-chairs, contributing or raising $25,000, will also enjoy this privilege, according to the invitation.

All proceeds from the fundraising event will contribute to the Biden Victory Fund, with funds allocated among the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and state committees.