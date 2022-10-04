Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

One of the biggest names in Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan, delivered a high-octane action film titled 'Vikram' in June this year. The film did exceptionally well at the box office and got great reviews from both the audience and critics. Now, the latest is that the film will be screened at the 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) as it has been shortlisted by the jury along with another Indian title 'Max, Min and Meowzaki', directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy.

The happy news was shared by Haasan's banner Raaj Kamal Films International via a press release, which was later shared by co-producer Turmeric Media on social media. "We are elated to announce that #Vikram has been officially selected to be screened at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, 2022," the press release read.

"The response to Vikram all over the world has been extremely overwhelming. The Busan International Film Fesitval is another feather in the film’s cap and its selection is a win for the entire team. We are proud to have our film being screened along with some of the finest films across the globe and are grateful for all the love and adulation from the audiences," V. Narayanan, CEO of RKFI, said in a statement.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Vikram' also featured Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. According to reports, it will be shown in the Open Cinema category at the upcoming movie gala slated to take place from October 5-14.

Other international titles to be screened in the Open Cinema section are 'Kingdom 2: Far and Away' (Japan), 'Diary of a Fleeting Affair' (France), 'Even If This Love Disappears Tonight' (Japan), 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (US), 'The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess' (France/Belgium).