'Wakanda Forever' trailer: First look of new Black Panther revealed - watch

A new trailer of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is out and it holds a lot of secrets and mysteries that will be unravelled finally on November 11, until then, makers are making sure to keep fans excitement on edge with some exciting and thrilling revelations. The new intriguing teaser takes us to the grieving Wakanda which is now without its King T'Challa.



The king of Wakanda was played by the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after his private battle with cancer.



The trailer shows bereaved Nakia played by Lupita Nyong'o, Okoye played by Danai Gurira, Shuri played by Letitia Wright, but together they are doing everything possible to save their nation from the big threats.

The trailer also gives a deep glimpse of the villain Namor, portrayed by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, and his underwater kingdom.







In the teaser, Winston Duke's character M'Baku, says, "His people do not call him general or king. They call him K'uk'ulkan: the feather serpent god."



Hinting how hard it would be to kill him, M'Baku says, killing him would “risk eternal war.”



At the end of the teaser, we also got to see the first glimpse of a new Black Panther and the new black suit. But, who will take up the mantle of the king, is still a mystery. We also got the first glimpse of Dominique Thorne as Ironheart and her red colour suit. The teaser gives a glimpse of a mourning ceremony where drums are being performed and T’Challa’s photo is in the back, the crowd is wearing white. Devastated Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is walking beside Shuri, who is walking with T'Challa and her brother's Black Panther helmet.

The new film will also have newcomers Michaela Coel, Alex Nivilani, Mabel Cadena, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta.



Directed by Ryan Coogler, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' will release in theatres on November 11.