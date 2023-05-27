Kamal Haasan calls The Kerala Story a propagandist film, says 'I am against...'

The movie, which claims to be based on a true incident, has become the hot topic of the entire world for its controversial plot. Haasan is currently in Abu Dhabi to receive the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at IIFA 2023, and on Saturday, the actor sat down for a chat with media persons present at the event.

During the media interaction, the actor was asked to share his thoughts on the film The Kerala Story. Addressing the matter, the actor said, as per ANI, “I told you, it's propagandist films that I am against. It's not enough if you write 'true story' just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true.”

He added, "It's not enough that you say based on a true story because that's what everyone does. I think, you have to hit the true cord in audience that kind of cinema is not one kind of cinema. There is mono culture, is not the great thing specially in art. So all kind of cinema should come over. And I am a great fan of smaller movies. Like babies that grow up to be something really big. I also became a star by these kind of smaller films which made it big with audience. Awards are different thing. I am talking about audience accepting it much before the award jury grand them the honour.''



Ever since the first trailer for the film dropped, the movie has faced a huge backlash, with people saying that the film is only made to spread hatred. The movie, which is said to be inspired by true events, is set in Kerala and revolves around a group of college-going girls who are converted to Islam and sent to the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.