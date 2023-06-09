Kajol takes break from social media, deletes all posts from Instagram

Bollywood actress Kajol is taking a break from social media. The DDLJ actress announced the decision on Friday. In the post shared on Instagram and Twitter, Kajol wrote, "Facing one of the toughest trials of my life." She captioned it saying, "Taking a break from social media."

However, she didn't mention the specific reason, but netizens are guessing it was a promotional stunt for her upcoming web show, The Good Wife specifically after spotting director P Malhotra's comment.

One user commented, ''Sorry you're going through such at the moment, Kajol ma'am. Please know that troubles never last and come back to your strong energetic self. Sending you all the love.''

Another user wrote, ''Take care ♥️ God is with you.''

Kajol has been quite an ardent social media user and kept on sharing family photos and videos. Currently, she has around 14.4 million followers.

Kajol work front-



Kajol has many big projects in her kitty currently and will be seen in Lust Stories 2. The teaser of the show was released recently. The Netflix show has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, and R Balki and will feature Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia among others.

She will soon make her OTT debut with The Good Wife. Talking about her show, the actress said, “I have been playing multiple characters throughout my acting journey, but the firsts are always special. The beauty of OTT platforms is that they give creators and actors an opportunity to reinvent and experiment with different formats, and with Disney+ Hotstar’s The Good Wife, that’s exactly what I got! As a career first move, I will be playing a lawyer in my first-ever series, directed by the fabulous Suparn Verma. I’m excited to be sharing more about the show and the character I play, so stay tuned!”

The show will release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Celebrities leaving Social media -