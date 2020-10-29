Kajal Aggarwal shares a stunning photo from her Mehendi ceremony as wedding festivities begin 

Kajal Aggarwal, popular for her films in South India, is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai.

Festivities have already begun in the two households and on Thursday Kajal shared a stunning photo from her Mehendi ceremony.



Kajal posted a picture from the ceremony where she can be seen flaunting her hands covered with henna design. She glows in a simple green salwar kameez.

In October, the popular actress who has also done several Bollywood films announced her wedding date on Instagram. The actress had mentioned that owing to the pandemic, the celebrations would be subdued.

"It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support (sic),"the statement had read.



Later on Dushera, the actress had shared pics with her fiance Gautam Kitchlu as they celebrated the occasion with the family.

Kajal is best known for her roles in 'Magadheera', 'Kavacham', 'Arya 2', and 'Paris Paris'. In Bollywood, she has been part of films like 'Singham' and 'Special 26'. Gautam is an entrepreneur.