Justin Timberlake mocked by netizens for attempting DC's 'Beat Ya Feet' dance

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake got brutally trolled online by Twitterati for his awkward dance moves at a music festival. A video of the 'Cry Me a River' singer dancing to the song 'Beat Ya Feet' at the Something in the Water music festival is going viral.

Donning casual khaki pants, orange sneakers, and a green button-down, the singer is seen performing at the festival in the viral clip.

The fun-filled event took place on Washington’s Independence Avenue. The starry event witnessed performances by Pharrell, Ozuna, Raveena, Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, Denzel Curry, J Balvin, and Omar Apollo.

Unimpressed by Timberlake's dance moves, many mocked the star on micro-blogging sites and wrote funny posts. Resharing clumsy dance moves of the singer, a user wrote, "Someone said Justin is giving hackey sack vibes and I'm DONE‼️ Bruh. He's getting a well-deserved dragging on Tik Tok and I'm hollering. #justintimberlake #sexyback #FathersDay2022. (sic)"

Another Twitter user wrote, "It's just so awkward! I don't know if it's the dance or his shoes or the lack of stage decor but I just can't. And I used to love him back in the day. #JustinTimberlake #SITWFest #SITW #DC. (sic)"

And, one tweeted, "The facial expressions 😀#justintimberlake #beatyafeet."

Someone said Justin is giving hackey sack vibes and I'm DONE‼️ 😂🤣😭💀 Bruh. He's getting a well-deserved dragging on Tik Tok and I'm hollering. #justintimberlake #sexyback #FathersDay2022 pic.twitter.com/FCtksQOUqq — Gwen 💫 (@GabwithGwen) June 21, 2022

It's just so awkward! I don't know if it's the dance or his shoes or the lack of stage decor but I just can't. And I used to love him back in the day. 💖#JustinTimberlake #SITWFest #SITW #DC https://t.co/rVRNu2dP7X — Carrie B (@PurpleStar_83) June 22, 2022

Justin Timberlake said “DC beat your feet” and proceeded to do the hokey pokey — Jodeci Joestar (@OnePunchMaad) June 19, 2022

Justin Timberlake looks like a Vice Principle trying to have a dance off in the hallway with his students talm’bout “what you know about this” #sitw — Serious Black 😷 (@NicsuPR) June 19, 2022

Timberlake's supporters came forward in his defence and penned heartfelt tweets for him. One user wrote, "Justin timberlake can dance better than everyone talking s**t !! humble yourselves !! (sic)" Another wrote, "Seems like y’all forgot Justin Timberlake did THIS. (sic)" And, one user said, "Everybody talking shit about Justin timberlake’s dance skills when he did this and so much more in his entire career. (sic)"

justin timberlake can dance better than everyone talking shit !! humble yourselves !! pic.twitter.com/sgNNlEMHIt — mecca (@fentyyikes) June 19, 2022

Everybody talking shit about Justin timberlake’s dance skills when he did this and so much more in his entire career pic.twitter.com/L5I1d4zbsI — Sh. 🌈 (@Sharonnnna) June 20, 2022

seems like y’all forgot Justin Timberlake did THIS. pic.twitter.com/xkSWRwXXMM — AdoreJT (@adorejt_ig) June 20, 2022

The music festival took place on June 17, 18, and 19. The three-day event saw many technical pitfalls, disorganized acts and a heavy traffic influx.

Also read: Stephen Colbert addresses staff arrests at US Capitol, calls staffers guilty of 'first-degree puppetry'