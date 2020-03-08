Justin Timberlake announces release date of Anderson .Paak collaboration

American singer Justin Timberlake revealed the release date of his collaboration with rapper Anderson .Paak. Justin broke the news through his social media. The post featured Justin with the team inside the music studio room.

"DON`T SLACK 3/10 @anderson._paak," read the caption of the post shared on his Instagram.

Fans got a taste of the Trolls World Tour soundtrack when Justin Timberlake unveiled his collaboration with SZA, "The Other Side," from the upcoming animated musical comedy. Now, it's Anderson's turn to get in on the fun.