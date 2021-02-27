Justin Bieber to release his sixth album 'Justice' in March

Justin Bieber is all set to drop his sixth studio album titled 'Justice' on March 19. The 26-year-old singer shared the big news along with the title and cover image on his social media accounts on Friday.



''JUSTICE the album March 19th. In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone''.



''Suffering, injustice, and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal,'' he captioned the announcement post.

The new album will feature his three recent hits songs, 'Holy', with Chance The Rapper, 'Lonely' featuring Benny Blanco and 'Anyone'. 'Holy' and 'Anyone' appeared in Billboard's Top 10 singles. Justin's last album 'Changes' dropped on Feb. 14, 2020.



