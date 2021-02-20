Justin Bieber and wife Hailey bid adieu to their Beverly Hills home

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have finally said goodbye to their Beverly Hills home after two years of their marriage.



According to a report in People, the pair has sold their 6132-square-foot mansion for USD 7.955 million, taking a loss of USD 545,000 after purchasing the home for USD 8.5 million in 2018. As per sources, Ariana Grande's fiance Dalton Gomez, who is a real estate agent, has helped the duo to sell their house.



The brokers told People that the Biebers has made sure to sell the house at a good discount and had also fully-furnished it for the buyer. "Justin Bieber owning the home had no bearing on the buyer`s decision, but it doesn`t hurt for resale," the broker told.



Their five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion, was nicknamed `The Tropics`, which Justin purchased after his and Hailey`s secret courthouse marriage in September 2018.



People reported that the lavish property is imbued with the current mix of Hollywood glamour and casual California style making it a very unique property. Inside, the house boasts white-oak floors and kitchen cabinets, as well as large steel-case windows. Common spaces include a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a poolside patio, and an open kitchen that is outfitted with a lineup of high-end appliances.



The couple, who tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, also has a massive USD 26 million mansion in the same city, and they officially put `The Tropics` on the market in October 2020.



As per sources, the new house has a vaulted ceiling with exposed wooden beams and a marble fireplace in the bedroom, with an attached bathroom featuring a soaking tub, dual vanities, and a large shower. There is also a walk-in dressing room/closet. There is also an Art Deco-style bar and a soundproof screening room, inspired by the nearby Beverly Hills Hotel. Not only this, but the outside of the house is also decorated with an infinity-edge pool and a cabana enclosed by olive trees with a gated courtyard and private backyard having a space for barbecue, fireplace, and towering hedges. Besides this, the couple also shares a massive property near Justin`s hometown of Stratford in Ontario, Canada.