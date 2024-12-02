New Delhi

Veteran actress Judi Dench loves sharing her space with her pet parrot Sweetie. Dame Judi Dench doesn’t mind when Sweetie calls her names and uses slangs like “sl**” and sl**”.

In a recent interview with the UK outlet The Times to discuss her milestone birthday and life in general, Judi discussed what keeps her busy these days. The iconic stage and film actress revealed that she spends most of her days with an African grey parrot, named Sweetie.

She told the publication, “She says: ‘You’re a sl**’, ‘you’re a sl**’. She has said ‘Boris Johnson,’ but she didn’t get that from me.”

“She listens to the radio. My God, she’s funny though. She’s very, very funny. Everybody should have a parrot, or a myna bird. Their voices are absolutely incredible.”

This is how Judi Dench spends her days

Judi Dench lives in Surrey, England. She explained what her days usually include and said, “I’m doing a mass of things. I’ve been doing something every single day this week. I go and paint on a Tuesday evening … I’ve been given some clay and so I’m teaching myself a bit of that. What else do I do? I play Bananagrams [the word game]. I’m an absolute fiend at it. And then there’s a very good card game called Bitch that we play.”

Judi has also signed on for a new project which will kickstart early next year. When asked about it, she refused to divulge details and added, “I’m a bit superstitious about that.”

On her life in general, Judi said, “I think you’re lucky to be 90. My two great, great friends, Barbara Leigh-Hunt and Maggie Smith, have just dropped off the bough in the last four weeks or so, and that’s not good. I’m able to at least get from A to B and walk about and, golly, I’ve got a great deal to be grateful for.”