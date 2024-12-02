New Delhi

In a shocking update, Elton John, one of the most celebrated artists of our time, confirmed he’s lost his eyesight due to a severe infection.

Advertisment

Shocking his fans and peers, British music legend Elton John confirmed that complications from a severe infection have resulted in his sight loss. He confirmed this during a heartfelt speech at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End on December 1. This followed the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.

Elton John confirms he can't see anymore

Speaking to the audience, Elton John said, “As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed it.”

Advertisment

The highly anticipated musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, which premiered at the Dominion Theatre, was headlined by several A-listers including US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and actors like Lily Collins, and Elizabeth Hurley.

Elton’s contributions to the arts are highly revered. He thanked his husband at the event for his support and love throughout this journey of life.

Also read: Vikrant Massey announces break from films. Fans ask why retiring so soon?

Advertisment

He said that his husband David Furnish was strong as a pillar and helped him navigate the ordeal. “To my husband, who’s been my rock, because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews, as you know, I’ve lost my eyesight, so it’s hard for me to see them, but I love to hear them. And, boy, it sounded good tonight! OK! Thank you for coming!”

In early September, Elton had first spoken about his "limited vision in one eye" following a "severe eye infection" over the summer.

By November, it had gotten more serious and he wasn’t able to see much with both eyes. He said at the time, "It kind of floored me, and I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything."