Johnny Depp wishes for 'a better time ahead' after a 'hard 2020'

Johnny Depp posted a holiday message to his fans on Instagram and hoped for a better time. The actor's message comes after losing his libel case against a UK publication and his subsequent exit from the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise.

“This year has been so hard for so many,” the actor wrote. “Here’s to a better time ahead.”









Depp’s wrote his holiday message next to a black-and-white photo with Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan on the set of the documentary Crock of Gold, which Depp produced. It was the first time Depp addressed his fans directly since he announced last month that he had “been asked to resign by Warner Bros.” from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts.



While Depp likely refers to the devastating coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of 1.8 million people worldwide, 2020 has been difficult for him too, both personally and professionally. Shortly after a High Court court ruled against the actor, he also lost his starring role of Harry Potter Universe's famous Grindlewald, in Warner Bros.’ movie franchise.

But earlier this month, Depp turned to the UK Court Of Appeal in a bid to overturn the verdict.