Johnny Depp makes hilarious appearance as Moon Man at MTV VMAs, 'I needed the work'

What a comeback! Making all rumours true, Johnny Depp surprised everyone with his digital appearance at the MTV VMAs. Soon after the award night kicked off with performances from Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Depp's brief stint was played. The 59-year-old actor has not attended the event in person.

After the energetic start at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the audience saw a Moon Man hanging on the stage and in no time, Johnny's face appeared on the floating Moon Person's helmet and the pre-recorded message was played.

Taking a dig at how he's searching for a job in the industry after his defamation case ended, the actor said, “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, Bat Mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any all thing you need.”



"And you know what? I needed the work," The actor said.

After the commercial break, he again appeared, saying, "Hey VMAs, let's get back to the f—ing music, shall we?"

This was his first major public event appearance after his controversial defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. After the months-long trial, the seven-member jury at Fairfax court sided with Johnny in the $ 50 million defamation case and agreed that Amber and her Washington Post op-ed had not only slandered Depp's image but also his career.

After his big legal win, Dep's all focus is on his career. Post his defamation case verdict, Depp has performed with Jeff Beck on his tour and is also set to direct a biographical drama 'Modigliani' He is also set to make his acting comeback as King Louis XV in French film 'Jeanne du Barry.'