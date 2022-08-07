John Lennon's stinging letter to Paul McCartney will expectedly auction for $30K

A letter that John Lennon sent to Paul McCartney in anger after ‘The Beatles’ split is being auctioned. The bid at the auction, held by memorabilia auction firm Gotta Have Rock and Roll, starts at $20,000. Lennon wrote the letter in 1971 that was typewritten and had additional hand-written notes in reaction to an interview that McCartney gave to Melody Maker in which the latter discussed his opinions on John and his wife Yoko Ono, the breakup of the Beatles' business relationship, and several other topics.

Notably, McCartney’s interview was a retort to Lennon's smearing soundtrack ‘How Do You Sleep,' from his album ‘Imagine’. The song featured lyrics that targeted McCartney, like "the only thing you done was yesterday," "the sound you make is muzak to my ears," and "those freaks was right when they said you was dead."

Upon reading the interview, Lennon was so riled that he penned down a three-page, signed letter and addressed it to McCartney. He also sent the letter to Melody Maker and requested that they publish it.

The late singer defended his hit piece ‘Imagine’ and confronted McCartney, who claimed Lennon’s previous solo tracks were more preferable because "there was too much political stuff on the other albums."

"So you think ‘Imagine’ ain’t political, it’s ‘working class here’ with sugar on it for conservatives like yourself!! You obviously didn’t dig the words. Imagine!", he asked.

Though Lennon began addressing his former work partner with affection, "Dear Paul, Linda et al the wee McCartney’s," he then launched a harsh and wrathful response for putting ‘The Beatles’ breakup responsibility on him. "We give you more money in the form of royalties, which legally belong to Apple. (I know we’re Apple, but on the other hand, we’re not.)"

John Legend shares the pain he went through after child loss: You’ll never forget it

"If you’re not the aggressor (as you claim), who the hell took us to court and s**t all over us in public? Who was buying up Northern Songs shares behind my back?" Lennon remarked in a passage.

He continued, "Even before (Alan) Klein came in! (No excuse) Who’s the guy threatening to ‘finish’ Ringo and Maureen, who was warning me on the phone two weeks ago? Who said he’s ‘get us’ no matter the cost? — As I’ve said before — have you ever thought that you might possibly be wrong about something?"

He also took digs at McCartney in the letter relating to his expense and he came in defence of his relationship with Yoko Ono. "Wanna put your photo on the label like uncool John and Yoko, do ya? (Ain’t ya got no shame). If we’re not cool, WHAT DOES THAT MAKE YOU," he wrote. He also mentioned that he has no "hard feelings" for McCartney and sent an invitation to meet.

The bidding is currently open for bid, and the projected selling price is between $30,000 and $40,000. The bids will be accepted till August 19.

Drake performs with Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne at Young Money Reunion concert; fans go bonkers