John Legend is 'so, so grateful' for Chrissy Teigen, his children on Thanksgiving

Singer John Legend marked the festival of Thanksgiving by expressing how grateful he is for his wife Chrissy Tiegen and his two children.
The `All of Me` singer posted a picture of his wife seated on their home stairs with her two children - son Miles Theodore and daughter Luna Simone. "So so grateful for these three. Happy Thanksgiving," Legend wrote in the caption.
According to People magazine, the musician had also shared an Instagram story of himself opening a bottle of champagne to celebrate the festival.
Teigen had also posted several pictures of herself getting ready for the Thanksgiving celebrations along in a hot pink coloured dress. She was also seen flaunting some of the Thanksgiving dinners that she had cooked for the celebrations.