Jogi Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh Netflix film on Sikh riots looks promising

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to take us on an emotional and rollercoaster ride. On Saturday, Netflix dropped the first trailer of Dosanjh starrer along with the premiere date i.e 16 September.



Set in Delhi in 1984, the trailer starts with Diljeet, who is living a happy life with his family in Delhi, the capital city of India. In no time, the circumstances changed, as the anti-Sikh riots erupted in the city after the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In the voiceover, you can hear a man suggesting Diljit's character to leave Delhi and move to Punjab, which he refuses to do and chooses to stay back with his family and friends.

The movie is a story of resilient friendship and courage in times of adversity.



The film is helmed by ace director Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Kumud Mishra, Hiten Tejwani, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur.



The film is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.





The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix in over 190 countries.