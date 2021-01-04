Jodie Whittaker to quit 'Doctor Who' after three years as Time Lord?

Jodie Whittaker is ready to hand her shows as the time lord! The actor is reportedly ready to quit 'Doctor Who' after three years.



The actress, 38, is said to have told bosses of the BBC sci-fi drama series that she won't return after the forthcoming new season and that they'll need to start thinking about recasting the role of the Time Lord.

According to Daily Mirror, a source was reported saying, "It’s all very hush-hush but it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for regeneration. Her departure is top secret but at some point, over the coming months, the arrival of the 14th Doctor will need to be filmed. It’s very exciting."



In January 2020, she told Entertainment Weekly: 'I absolutely adore [the role]. At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!'

Jodie made history when she was announced as the Thirteenth (and first-ever female) Doctor in July 2017. She took the role of the prior star of the show, Peter Capaldi, who played the iconic character from 2014-2017. Chris Chibnall, who was taking over as showrunner on the series, had worked with her on Broadchurch previously.

He said after she was cast that he had always intended to introduce the first female Doctor and that she was his first choice. Of the fact that the Doctor would be female, Jodie said: 'Doctor Who represents everything that's exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one.'

She made her first appearance in the 2017 Christmas special, 'Twice Upon A Time'. Her first full series ran from October-December 2018, with a New Year's one-off at the start of 2019. Jodie's second season - the 12th of the revived era and 38th overall - aired January-March 2020.

On Friday, a New Year's 2021 special aired on BBC One, with the next full season set for later this year - presumably with a new Doctor taking over at the end of it.

The actor to play the role the longest was Tom Baker. He was the Fourth Doctor from 1974-1980, across seven seasons. The actor to take on the role for the shortest length of time was Ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston who appeared in just one season, in 2005. Eccleston fronted the show as it was rebooted, following 16 years away from TV screens. Since then, David Tennant and Matt Smith have led the show.

Last year, Jodie joined forces for the first time with ex-stars Tennant and Smith in a reunion for HBO Max, to reminisce together about their experiences on the iconic show.