JK Rowling reveals she had COVID-19 symptoms but has 'fully recovered' now

‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling revealed on Monday that she showed symptoms of COVID-19 but has now “fully recovered”, much to the relief of her fans.

The writer took to Twitter to reveal that she had been suffering from the virus for the last two weeks.

JK Rowling wasn’t tested, however, but was following husband, doctor Neil Murray’s advice to observe the symptoms. She shared the doctor’s advisory on her social media profile: “Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://youtu.be/HwLzAdriec0 via @YouTube.”

Watch the video here:

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020 ×

“I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot (sic).”

As her fans started to get worried for her health, she tweeted, “Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me.”

JK Rowling was busy with the third part of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ when the production was suspended amid the lockdown over the coronavirus crisis. The feature led by Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, the yet-to-be-titled third chapter in the spin-off series of the ‘Harry Potter’ universe is scheduled to be released in 2021.

Warner Bros studio is yet to announce when the shoot will resume.

