Jimmy Buffett hospitalised for an unspecified illness, cancels upcoming gig

Jimmy Buffett, the singer-songwriter of fan-favourite albums like ''Margaritaville'' and ''It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere'', cancelled his upcoming show after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. The 76-year-old singer was set to perform on Saturday in Charleston, South Carolina. Cancellation announcement - The cancellation news was shared on Buffett's official Twitter handle, as they confirmed that they are rescheduling their Charleston gig after Buffet was hospitalised due to some issues that, ''needed immediate attention. ''



Sharing that he’s had “a sudden change in plans,” Buffett said in the statement, “Two days ago I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from California’ winter tour’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.''



“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” he continued, and quoted Bette Davis further, “I will also promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

He concluded the message, by saying, “Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember,

‘NOT YET!’”

Read the full statement here: The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleston scheduled for this Saturday May 20th is being rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticket purchasers… pic.twitter.com/ljKJ06hbiA — Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) May 18, 2023 × Buffet's health issue - For the unversed, this is not the first time he has rescheduled or cancelled his shows due to health reasons. Last year, in September, he rescheduled strings of his shows due to unspecified health reasons.

The statement reads,'' Due to health issues and brief hospitalisation, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year. On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.'' More about Buffett In his decades-long career, Jimmy Buffett has recorded 29 studio albums and is currently busy working on his 30th studio album, titled ''Equal Strain on All Parts''. Buffett is known for his unique style of music called "Gulf and Western".



Apart from his music career, Buffett is also an entrepreneur, a bestselling author, and the owner of two restaurant chains, including Margaritaville Cafe. At the age of 76, Buffett is one of the world's richest musicians, with a net worth of $1 billion.

His personal life The Mississippi-born musician got married to Margie Washichek in 1969; however, they divorced in 1971. Later, he married Jane Slagsvol, with whom he had two daughters, Savannah (44), Delaney (31) and an adopted son Cameron.

