Jim Carrey pauses his political cartoons to 'reclaim a little neurological bandwidth'

Jim Carrey is taking a pause from his political cartoon postings.



The actor and comedian recently announced that he is taking a pause from posting political cartoons by sharing a drawing of himself standing in a doorway with his arms outstretched and a caption that read "... in case I don`t see ya...," - reminiscent of a catchphrase from `The Truman Show`.









Carrey further tweeted a lengthy message explaining the decision."Hey folks...for the past 4yrs, among other commitments, I put considerable effort into this collection of political protest cartoons. It truly feels as though you and I have crossed an ocean of outrage together...but something tells me it`s time to rest my social media gavel and reclaim a little neurological bandwidth," he wrote.



Carrey continued, "If it seemed like I was ignoring my main Twitter followers here and outside the US and Canada in my quest to rid our democracy of `Orange Julius Caesar` and his Empire of Lies, it was not my intention. I just assumed that a radicalized America is a threat to us all. When a madman grabs the wheel of the bus loaded with innocent passengers and threatens to drive it off a cliff, it tends to steal everyone`s focus."



The actor is known for using his Twitter account regularly over the last several years to post politically-charged cartoons and captions that often referenced the former Trump administration."Let`s make it happen. Let`s send him home. #BidenHarris" tweeted Carrey last October in the lead-up to the presidential election. Donald Trump`s cartoon was labelled with the words, "I will defect."

No trick-or-treating this year. No bags of candies touched by strangers. This is his America; his house of horrors. His hideous transformation is almost complete. Your vote is the silver bullet. #BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/XIUyTA5SSq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 29, 2020 ×



When Biden was elected President, Carrey posted a cartoon with a caption that read, "Joseph R. Biden, a real president working for the benefit of the entire nation and not just to enrich himself by manipulating angry gullible anarchists."In Carrey`s most recent message attached to his tweet, he signed off by thanking his fans. "You always have and always will occupy a sacred space in my grateful heart. Thank You All kindly for your patience, your support, your humor, and your b.e.a.utiful fanart.

Most recently, Carrey decided to hang his Biden boots as he announced he will no longer impersonate the US President in Saturday Night Live.