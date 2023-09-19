Jennifer Garner lends a helping hand to homeless man on wheelchair; video goes viral

Actress Jennifer Garner, renowned for her acting prowess, showcased her compassionate side in a heartwarming encounter with a homeless man in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

The 51-year-old actress, widely recognised for her roles in movies like 13 Going On 30 and her dedication to philanthropic causes, was captured on camera engaging in a heartfelt conversation with a man in a wheelchair in the parking lot of a beach. What followed was a touching gesture that warmed the hearts of onlookers and even netizens.

Garner noticed that the man was barefoot, a stark reminder of the harsh realities faced by many homeless individuals. Without hesitation, she leapt into action, leaving her car to assist the man. She offered him a care package containing essential items, along with warm socks to protect his exposed feet.

In a truly selfless act, she even attempted to give the man her own shoes, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to helping those in need. This remarkable act of kindness didn't stop there. Garner generously provided the man with food and some cash.

In another touching moment captured on video, she was seen chatting with a photographer, expressing her intention to purchase his shoes to replace the ones she offered to the homeless man. However, the photographer declined payment, instead offering his shoes for free, along with spare clothing and a blanket to contribute to the cause.

Garner's compassion shone brightly as she sought assistance from the photographer to help the homeless man change into his fresh set of clothes. Check it out below!

A camera just happened to be there while Jennifer Garner gave her shoes to a man in a wheelchair. I just know her and Jonathan Majors share the same PR team. pic.twitter.com/jFs2KCPyPD — Soum_designs 💍 (@SoumDesigns) September 18, 2023

The actress, who is a mother of three, was enjoying a leisurely stroll on the beach before her encounter with the homeless man. She was dressed in casual workout attire, including a white T-shirt, dark camouflage leggings, and a trucker cap. Garner's aqua-coloured sneakers, although a few sizes too small for the man, became a symbol of her genuine willingness to help in any way she could.

Garner's dedication to making a positive impact extends beyond this heartwarming incident. She has long been associated with the nonprofit organisation Save the Children, which is committed to the well-being, education, and protection of children globally.

