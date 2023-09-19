Ariana Grande files for divorce from husband Dalton Gomez
It was reported last month that the two had been living separately for months. Now, it has been confirmed that the singer filed for divorce on September 18.
Singer Ariana Grande has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Dalton Gomez after 2 years of marriage. It was reported last month that the two had been living separately for months. Now, it has been confirmed that the singer filed for divorce on September 18.
Both Ariana and Dalton have submitted divorce documents citing "irreconcilable differences." Ariana is expected to provide financial support to Dalton due to their prenuptial agreement. According to reports, the couple is trying to sort out the divorce settlement amicably.
The official date of separation is recorded as February 20, 2023, which marks the end of their union that started amid the pandemic. Grande and Gomez got married in 2021. Commenting on the situation, a divorce attorney exclusively told Page Six that their prenuptial agreement likely safeguards all assets and income that either party possessed before entering into the marriage.
In July 2023, Ariana was spotted without her wedding ring, fuelling rumours about trouble in paradise. Shortly after, TMZ reported that the pair had actually been separated since January.
According to reports, Ariana has found love after separation. The singer began dating her 'Wicked' costar, Ethan Slater, while filming the film overseas. Following this, Ethan has also filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay. The two who started dating in high school, got married in 2018. They share a kid together.