Jawan's record breaking success: Shah Rukh Khan film grosses Rs 953 crore globally

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan is unstoppable at the box office worldwide. From day one of its release, the movie has been doing exceptionally well and is smashing box office records back to back. Atlee's directorial continues to rake in moolah at the box office. On the 16th day, Atlee's directorial has successfully crossed the Rs 953 crore (Rs 9.5 billion) mark worldwide.

SRK's production house, which has co-produced the movie, shared the milestone numbers on the social media handles. The poster read: ''Victory like never before.''

The film is performing outstandingly at the domestic box office. And still remains the first choice of the audience, despite the new releases at the theatres.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote,''#Jawan continues to dominate the marketplace, despite new releases… Expect a jump on [third] Sat and Sun… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 480.54 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice. #Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu; Week 3] Fri 51 lacs. Total: ₹ 55.46 cr. #Boxoffice.''

Jawan has registered a spot in the Rs 400 club in just 11 days, beating SRK's Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Both films entered the coveted club in 12 days.

Prabhas's Baahubali 2 took 15 days to cross Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) at the box office.

The vigilante thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film has special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.

WION's Shomini Sen in her review called the film a quintessential Bollywood blockbuster.



"Pathaan reiterated SRK's liberal stance and Jawaan brings forth the feminist side of the actor. Khan has been a vocal ally for women's empowerment for years. In Jawan, sure he plays a mentor of sorts to a bunch of wronged women, but the film celebrates strong women and their might to fight it out. All the female characters are projected as strong women who can take on a goon or two on their own and yet be maternal and soft when the time arises.''

