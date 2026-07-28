/Jana Nayagan: Makers to add six deleted scenes to CM Vijay's film, reveals director H Vinoth

Jana Nayagan continues to attract an audience despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. Starring CM Vijay, the political action drama has reportedly collected over ₹230 crore worldwide, and now the team has given another reason to fans to revisit the theatres. During the film's success party in Chennai on Monday, director H Vinoth revealed that they are considering bringing back six scenes that were removed from the theatrical cut.

Deleted scenes to be added

Sharing the news, Vinoth said, "There are six scenes that we had deleted. There are two fun (comedy) scenes featuring sir (Vijay), two action scenes and two other emotional scenes."

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When asked if audiences would get to watch those sequences, he added, "It depends on what production has planned."

After the event's host jokingly suggested that the final decision should be the director's, Vinoth, "No, I am ready. We will think about adding them from next week or so."

Since the revelation, CM Vijay's fans are excited for the extended version of the film.

WION review of Jana Nayagan

An excerpt from the WION review of the film reads, "For the Thalapathy Vijay maniacs(Thalapathy Veriyans, as they are called in Tamil), Jana Nayagan could certainly offer many big mass moments to celebrate while viewing on the big screen with the blaring BGM. However, even that grand celebration risks getting drowned in a plot that force-fits too many themes and too many characters."

About Jana Nayagan

The film released in theatres on July 23 after a delay from its original January release date.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan revolves around Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former police officer whose life takes a turn after he adopts his jailer's daughter. And as the story moves forward, he trains her to join the Indian Army while confronting his own past.

Eventually, he emerges as a people's leader taking on corruption, oppression and larger threats facing the country.