James Cameron might never make an Avatar film again if this happens

If you like the Avatar films, here’s your time to prove it! Ace director James Cameron will be keeping a close tab on the box office results this time as his latest ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is finally hitting the theatres. Starring some of the most prominent names in the world of cinema, the film has been made on an enormous budget and has a lot riding on it. If it doesn’t work out in terms of money, the director has plans to not ever make an Avatar sequel (or prequel for that matter).

In an interview, James Cameron admitted, “The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: ‘OK, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly’, if it’s just not profitable.”

“We’re in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff, even,” Cameron added. “It’s the one-two punch – the pandemic and streaming. Or, conversely, maybe we’ll remind people what going to the theatre is all about. This film definitely does that. The question is: how many people give a shit now?”

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is finally coming to the audiences after a gap of 13 years. The first Avatar was a massive success.

On what he might consider investing time in if this film doesn’t work out for him, he said, “The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming. I’ve got some other things I’m developing as well that are exciting. I think eventually over time – I don’t know if that’s after three or after four – I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not. I don’t know.”

However, he did say that the fourth movie “is a corker” and “it’s a motherf***er” and hoped to get to make it “but it depends on market forces.”

The much-anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will release on December 16.