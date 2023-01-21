James Cameon is all ready to collab with SS Rajamouli in Hollywood: If you ever wanna make a movie, let’s talk

Recently, SS Rajamouli expressed his desire to make a film in Hollywood one day, and it seems like his dream will come true soon. The 'Baahubali' director, who is currently in the United States, is promoting his magnum opus for the Academy Awards and also picking up some awards at some of the most prestigious global awards like the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards, among others.



Recently, Rajamouli got a chance to meet Avatar director James Cameron, who praised his film. However, now exactly what James and Rajamouli talked about during Critics Choice Awards has been revealed, and you will be delighted to know that the 'Titanic' director was so impressed with Rajamouli's work in 'RRR' that he has even given the director an open offer to come and make a film in Hollywood, and he will be happy to support him.



The small clip of two directors chatting at the Critics' Choice Awards has been shared on RRR's official Twitter handle.

In the video, James can be heard praising the film, saying how much he loved the plot, the twists and turns, and everything about it.



''That’s right. Now, watching all your characters and your set up—fire, water, story—it's just such a good feeling. reveal after reveal. And then you show what happened in the backstory. They all seem very comfortable. Why he’s doing what he's doing And the twists and turns, and the friendships, and eventually he can't kill him when the other reverses.It’s just so powerful. I loved that!"



His wife Suzi, who was also present at the award ceremony, goes on to say that James has seen the film twice."Baby, you've got to see this," she said.



In the end, Cameron took a moment to tell Rajamouli that he can count on him if he ever wants to make a film in Hollywood. "If you ever want to make a movie over here, let’s talk." Cameron said before finishing his talk.



The ace director also praised the music composer, MM Keeravani, who won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for the track Naatu Naatu at the Critics' Choice Awards.