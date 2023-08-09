Jailer in cinemas: Offices in south India declare holiday as Rajinikanth returns to cinemas after 2 years

It's Rajinikanth first film in two years and hence it needs to be celebrated the right way. Jailer, featuring Rajinikanth will be hitting theatres across India on 10 August and several offices in Chennai and Bengaluru have announced the day off so that employees can go watch the film in the theatres on the first day of its release.



Not only that, according to a report in the Economic Times, some companies have also handed free tickets to their employees. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer is the superstar's first film in two years.



Amid expectations of a strong box office debut, a company's holiday announcement on 'account of the release of superstar Rajnikanth's movie Jailer' is going viral.



The company said in its notice that it declared a holiday on August 10 'to avoid piled up leave requests to the HR department'. The notice further said, “We also take the privilege of going the extra mile to support antipiracy by providing free tickets to employees...”