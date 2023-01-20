It's bizarre! Shakira realised ex Gerard Piqué was cheating thanks to a jam jar

Pop star Shakira is just about any of us! In a bizarre update from her ex Gerard Pique’s cheating scandal, it’s been found out the singer (among other things) realised he was cheating on her after she found her jam jar empty. Apparently, her ex doesn’t eat strawberry jam. Shakira told news outlets that she was away from home as she was touring but when she came back, she found out that someone had visited her home behind her back and eaten her jam since her former partner doesn’t eat jam.

Shakira made a reference of this episode in her recently released song with Rauw Alejandro ‘Tu Felicito’ where she opens a fridge and finds Alejandro’s head on a plate.

Shakira was also in the news as she recently her Gerard Pique’s breakup song that some also call the diss song that goes like "You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law / With the press at the door and the debt at the IRS / You thought you'd hurt me, but you made me tougher / Women don't cry anymore, women invoice."

The lyrics of the song have gone viral and have also become a hit on YouTube having broken many records since its release. The song lyrics go like:

"No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement

I don't even know what happened to you

You're so weird that I can't even tell you apart

I'm worth two 22's

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio"