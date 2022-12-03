It's a wrap for Salman Khan starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Story highlights
Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film will show Salman Khan in an action avatar once again.
Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film will show Salman Khan in an action avatar once again.
Salman Khan has wrapped his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. On Friday, Khan shared that he has wrapped the filming of his next thriller drama, which is all set to be released on EID, next year.
Announcing the wrap, Khan shared a new picture from the film set featuring him in a rugged look. In the caption, Khan wrote, "Shoot wrapped! Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan arrives.''
The picture shows Khan wearing a black jacket and sporting long golden hair. It seems like the still is from a song sequence, as we can see background dancers in the back.
Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film will show Khan in an action avatar once again. The film also stars Daggubati Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Shehnaz Gill of Big Boss fame, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, and Bhumika Chawla.
Produced by Salman Khan Films, the film was scheduled to release this year but got delayed. Now, the film is set to be released on April 21, on the occasion of Eid 2022.