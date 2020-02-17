Is Larissa Bonesi the new girl in Salman Khan’s camp?

Salman Khan is among the few celebrities in Bollywood who gifts new talents to Indian cinema.

If reports are to be believed, the superstar has now roped in Larissa Bonesi for an exciting project.



Recently Larissa Bonesi shared a post on Instagram, and captioned the post,'' I had the greatest pleasure and honour to work with the one and only @beingsalmankhan ! There’s so much to learn and admire from his work and his character 🎥♥️ I’m feeling blessed! My heart beats Gratitude... Thank you! #ComingSoon''. and This Post does reveal that there is a grand surprise waiting for Larissa and Bhaijaans fans.

Larissa Bonesi is a Brazilian model, dancer. She started work in Bollywood with blockbuster song 'Subah Hone Na De' with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.

She has also been seen in music videos with Tiger Shroff, Sooraj Pancholi.

Larissa made her acting debut in Hindi cinema with a supporting role in Saif Ali Khan's 'Go Goa Gone'.



Larissa will be treating her fans with her mesmerizing performance in the song 'Surma Surma' with Punjabi Munda Guru Randhawa and Desi NRI Jay Sean which is set to be released soon.