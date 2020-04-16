Is Kareena Kapoor and girl gang being roped in 'Four More Shots Please!' season 3?

We think it could be a possible explanation otherwise why would Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor be sharing the same picture?

It started with Kareena sharing a famous picture of theirs as they strut about fashionably at a plush restaurant. Dressed to kill, the foursome look awesome together. Kareena shared a picture of them captioned: "We've gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables Can't deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long ❤️ #ThrowbackThursday."

Soon after Kareena shared a picture, Amazon Prime India shared a photoshopped image with the name of their hit show 'Four More Shots Please!' superimposed on it. They wrote, "CRYING BECAUSE THIS SHOW IS NEVER HAPPENING."

The same picture then was shared by the other girls including Malaika, Amrita and Karisma. They all wrote their personalised messages in captions along with: "CRYING BECAUSE THIS SHOW IS NEVER HAPPENING."

But we don't think it's a bad idea after all. Once the pandemic scare is over, the OTT platform shoul seriously consider bringing the four girls together in a show that's based on love and friendship shared between four girls.