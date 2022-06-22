Is it Amitabh Bachchan? Afghan refugee’s picture resurfaces, creates buzz online

A picture of an Afghan refugee, which was reshared by world-renowned photographer Steve McCurry on Tuesday, has created a buzz on social media. If you are wondering what is special about this image, the man in it resembles actor Amitabh Bachchan. In 2018, this image of an old bearded man in a turban had gone viral. The man can also be seen wearing a spectacle. At that time, the netizens thought it to be it from the sets of his film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. It was widely shared on several platforms.

Now, the picture has again hogged the limelight. In one day, it has already got 76,240 likes. Many netizens have also commented on the picture. “At first look, I thought it's Mr Amitabh Bhachchan,” said a user. “Looks so much like the Indian (Bollywood) superstar Amitabh Bachchan,” another person said. “I thought that Amitabh Bachchan's look for his next movie!” another user said.

Although the man bears striking resemblance to the actor, he is not Big B. The person in the portrait is a 68-year-old Afghan refugee named Shabuz. He lives in Pakistan, said McCurry in the caption.

