Is Ed Sheeran collaborating with Courteney Cox on a new music video?

Days after their dance video went viral on the internet, Ed Shreen hinted at a collaboration with actress Courteney Cox.



For fans of the musician, this comes as a good news as the singer hasn't come out with any song for some time now.



On Thursday though, the Grammy-winning singer posted a teaser video simply captioned `25th June` with him on guitar.



What surprised everyone was that the video also featured 'Friends' star Courteney Cox, who plays piano in the short instrumental clip and is also tagged in the video.

While the video begins with Sheeran and Cox completely focused on their music, it ends with the duo giving a glimpse into the friendship that they share. They both look at each other and laugh as though enjoying an inside joke at the end of the clip.



Earlier this week, Cox and Sheeran recreated Ross and Monica's iconic dance routine from the show 'Friends'. The two can be seen doing 'The Routine' in the hilarious video.

According to sources, Sheeran and Cox are friends. The singer has has written with Cox`s fiance Johnny McDaid earlier.



"He generally stays with her when he comes to LA," said an insider. A source added, "They recently posted a clip of them doing the Ross-Monica Geller dance from `Friends.` Ed introduced Courteney to Johnny."

Sheeran flew to Australia earlier this year to mourn the death and celebrate the life of industry veteran Michael Gudinski, who died in March. He wrote a new life-and-death-themed ballad for the occasion, `Visiting Hours`, which he debuted on the widely seen telecast.Before that, the `Shape of You` singer treated fans to a surprise track titled `Afterglow`, his first new song in over a year. But he stated clearly, "It`s not the first single from the next album, it`s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year`s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x."



He was also named the UK`s most-streamed British artist of 2020. Sheeran has also dabbled in acting in recent years, playing himself in Danny Boyle`s hit film `Yesterday` and scoring a cameo on `Game of Thrones`.

