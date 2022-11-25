Is 'Dubai Bling' star Loujaine aka LJ dating Pakistani model Hasnain Lehri?

Though Loujain Adada wasn't able to find her true match during the filming of Netflix's new reality and lifestyle show 'Dubai Bling', it seems that Walid Juffali's millionaire widow has found her partner in Pakistani model Hasnain Lehr. And, they are not afraid to keep things real on social media about their bond.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Lehri announced his relationship with the reality TV show star. While sharing a love-filled picture, he penned a note to express his feelings. His heartfelt note left netizens gushing.

Sharing a mushy photo of himself and Loujain, he wrote, "H (infinity symbol) L," before adding, "I thought fairy tales would never come true until I met my princess @loujainaj." Loujain commented on the picture and confirmed their relationship in the most adorable way. She wrote, "My heart H fairytales do come true."

Check out the viral post below.

Later, Loujain took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of a flower bouquet. With the picture, she wrote, "H," with a white heart emoji.

Loujain's late husband Walid Juffali was a Saudi billionaire businessman, who passed away in 2016. They had two kids together.

In 'Dubai Bling', Loujain was seen going on a blind date with Dubai-based millionaire Ebraheem Al Samadi. However, the two didn't seem interested in each other. The two later became friends and started hanging out with the rest of the 'Dubai Bling' crew at parties and trips.

LJ and Walid, according to Arabian Wedding, got married in 2012 in Venice, Italy, and they had a Venetian-themed ball to celebrate. At the time, LJ was 25 years old and Walid was over 60 years old.

The wedding reportedly cost about $10 million. For the special day, Loujain had worn a diamond necklace worth $3 million with a Chanel dress. LJ was literally decked out in millions of dollars worth of clothing. And Akon was their wedding singer.

