'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Autumn Durald Arkapaw praises Ryan Coogler for being 'very collaborative'

Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, in a recent interview, opened up about working with Ryan Coogler in the 'Black Panther' sequel 'Wakanda Forever'. Before sharing her on-set experience with the filmmaker, Arkapaw revealed that she was introduced to Coogler by her friend and cinematographer Bradford Young at a time when Coogler was looking for a DoP for 'Creed'. Even though the two couldn't collaborate for 'Creed', they joined hands for the Marvel film.

Praising Coogler for his work ethic, the cinematographer said, "So what’s great about Ryan, and not every director does this, is that he asked that I be brought on for prep. So before I was on the ground in Atlanta, he involved me in his storyboard and pre-vis meetings. So I would be involved in those via zoom, and that was probably the first thing we did together."

She added, "It’s not my favourite thing. But anything that will help the director, producers, and everybody on the set feels more comfortable is great. Because you have costume, production design, SFX, and stunts, they all want a global idea of what we are trying to execute. And so when you can give them a slight framework, it just helps them do their job better. And then also you can change it. It’s not set in stone. It’s just giving you an idea, and what’s great about Ryan is that we did all this boarding, but he’s still very collaborative. So we’re still very open to adjusting it on the day."

Meanwhile, Coogler, on Thursday, penned a thank you note for all the people who reached theatres to watch 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and showed their support for the movie. In a long note shared by production house Marvel Studios on their official Instagram handle, Coogler said that seeing the love the movie is receiving, he is filled with gratitude.

“Gratitude. That is the only word that comes to my mind for your support of our work on the film Black Panther Wakanda Forever. I am filled with it,” Ryan wrote.

To thank all the fans who watched the movie, he wrote, “Thank you. Thank you to the people bought their tickets early and camped out opening weekend. Thank you to those of you who took their families and young ones and elders in tow. To those who organised youth screenings and afterparties, who bought theatres for communities and friends. To all of you, who watched multiple times and encouraged other folks to check it out.”

Remembering actor Chadwick Boseman, Coogler added, “We made something to honour our friend, who was a giant in our industry, and we also made something to be enjoyed in a theatrical sitting with friends, family and strangers.” Take a look!

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ released in theatres on November 11 and gathered massive responses from audiences around the globe. In less than two weeks, it crossed the $500 million mark at the global box office and emerged as a blockbuster.

Helmed by Coogler, the film starred Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett in pivotal roles. The movie marks the sequel to Coogler's own 2018 blockbuster 'Black Panther', which grossed $700 million domestically and made about $1.3 billion worldwide.

