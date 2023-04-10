IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh, Suhana, Aryan and other celebrities hail Rinku Singh’s epic performance

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh became the star of Sunday's match as he scored a big win for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by hitting five successive sixes in the final over of the match.



Since Rinku's impressive victory, congratulations have been pouring in for him, with celebrities going gaga over his performance. Hailing the young cricketer, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana shared a picture of Rinku and wrote, "Unreal." Meanwhile, sharing a similar post on his Insta handle, Aryan hailed Singh as a "beast."

Actor Kartik Aaryan also praised Rinku. Taking to his Instagram story, Kartik shared the post of KKR team captain Nitish Rana featuring the `Man of the Match` Rinku.





In the video, Nitish can be seen picking Rinku in his arms. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "Next level. Unbelievable."





Actor and owner of the cricket team KKR, SRK also hailed Rinku for his epic performance. Taking to Twitter, SRK shared a morphed poster of his film `Pathaan` with Rinku`s face on it and wrote, "JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that`s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!"

Retweeting Khan's post, delighted Rinku wrote, ''Shah Rukh sir yaaar 🥹♥️ Love you sir & thank you for your constant support 🙏🏻.''

Arjun Rampal wrote, “Omg KKR #RikuSingh 5 sixes in a row. What a chase incredible, never seen anything like this. Absolutely exhilarating. Congratulations #KKR #Hattrick #IPL2023 #insanity #chase200plus.”



Hailing Rinku's epic performance, actor Ranveer Singh wrote, ''RINKU !!!!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Yeh kya tha !?!?!?! 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 #IPLonStar #GTvsKKR @KKRiders rinkusingh.''

(With inputs from the agency)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE