Intruder trying to break into Kim Kardashian's $60M mansion gets caught by security

Celebrities are always on the target list of intruders, thieves and stalkers. Kim Kardashian, who is among the richest reality TV stars in America, has been a victim of several robberies and intrusions. And, this Saturday, the business mogul dodged another incident that could easily turn ugly.

As per reports, a would-be intruder nearly made his way into her Hidden Hills home this weekend. Thanks to quick-acting security guards who nabbed him near the main community gate and called the cops.

The trespasser, who was taken into custody and charged with trespassing and battery charges, is named Deandre Williams, reports TMZ. He was intercepted by security only a few feet away from the house's entrance. However, TMZ reported that there was a scuffle between the guards and the trespasser before he was ultimately pinned and taken to the cops.

Reports suggest that Williams was able to penetrate the initial barrier and slip through community security at first, but didn't get far due to an early detection intruder system managed by guards and motion detectors.

Sources say it was clear that he was there for Kim as he is obsessed with her.

Back in 2017, Kim and her then-husband Kanye West's home was broken into by burglars who targeted their Bel Air mansion. The robbers ransacked three of the pair's luxury cars, which was almost a year after Kim was robbed in Paris.

Kim's sister, Kylie Jenner, also had to deal with an intrusion by an obsessed fan last year. The intruder was arrested at her home after he showed up unannounced and demanded to see the makeup mogul face-to-face. Since he refused to leave, security called the police and held him until they arrived to arrest him.