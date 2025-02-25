Relationships are tricky, and actress Plabita Borthakur would agree that it always takes a lot more than just romance to keep a relationship alive. Plabita recently featured in ZEE5 original web show Pyaar Testing, which takes an interesting look at why it’s pivotal for two individuals in love to guide their relationship how they want to without succumbing to external pressures and societal forces.

Pyaar Testing in the words of Plabita explores the colours of Jaipur, tells the story of a Rajput family and how tradition meets modern understanding of romance. Plabita shares her understanding of whether society should draw a line while commenting on a couple’s choice of expression of love, what her show stands for, and why communication is key to a successful relationship.

Here are the edited excerpts of the chat:

Q: Plabita, where should we draw the line in letting society dictate what's okay and what's not okay in a relationship?

A: I don't think there is a line because there shouldn't be anything that the society should be able to dictate for any relationship because a relationship is purely between two people, and I don't think anybody except those two concerning persons has anything to contribute in that relationship because, as a society or as an outsider, we do not know what their lives are like. We do not know what they want from their relationship. I don't think we as a society have any right to dictate or have an opinion about somebody else's relationship.

Plabita's musts for a healthy relationship

Q: What are some things that are non-negotiable for you in your romantic partner, things that tick you off?

A: Non-negotiable for me is communication. I feel that is one of the most important thing in a relationship because if we can freely communicate and try to understand the other person's point of view, it’s a huge step towards a healthier relationship. Another thing very important to me is the willingness to work on the relationship because I feel any relationship needs work, be it one with parents, siblings or friends. I don't believe we should take any relationship for granted, and I definitely would love my partner to be willing to work on our relationship so we can grow together as a couple.

Do live-ins work?

Q: How do you feel about the idea of a live-in relationship personally?

A: I feel if two consenting people want to live together, I am really no one to have an opinion on other people and their relationships. If they want to share a common space, I think it's great, and it's also a good way to understand if they're compatible before getting married and committing.

Watch the trailer for Pyaar Testing:

Q: What, according to you, is the best thing about Pyaar Testing?

A: I love the acceptance bit. In the show, we get to see two different generations. It’s like the perfect amalgamation of tradition and modern and how each generation takes a step towards understanding or being accepting of the other.

Pyaar Testing is currently streaming on ZEE5. The OTT comedy series is directed by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty. It stars Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur in leading roles.