INTERNET BLOWN AWAY AGAIN as Indian girl recreates Pakistani girl Ayesha's viral dance on 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare'

Thousands of passing trends may be found online, each one appearing to be more innovative than the previous. People interact and share happiness, humour, thoughts, and views on the conversations in real time with the use of hashtags. In a similar fashion, a well-known Lata Mangeshkar song recently captured the attention of social media users, who were fixated on who could perform better dancing routines.

A video recently circulated on social media of a Pakistani girl called Ayesha dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja during a wedding event. The girl can be seen in the video sporting a pair of loose green kurta trousers. Thanks to her unfailing grace and charisma, she is undoubtedly capturing the attention of online users who are riveted to their screens. The video was first released on TikTok and then on her Instagram account, @oyee ayesha. The video's description stated, "I love myself.

Now, a video of an Indian girl imitating the trending dance moves has caught the internet's attention and you shouldn't miss it. Asmita Gupta is the girl in the video, and the short video was posted on her Instagram account. Asmita may be seen dancing to the catchy beats of Lata Mangeshkar's "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" while wearing a Kurta trouser. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the popular song "Mera Dil Ye Pukare" from the 1954 movie "Nagin," features Vaijayanti Mala, Pradeep Kumar, Jeevan, and Mubarak Silochana. Asmita is undoubtedly giving Ayesha, who began the trend earlier, a strong competition.

A man named Arsalaan Khan has now recreated the Pakistani girl's viral dance performance on Mera Dil Ye Pukare.