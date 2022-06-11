Inside AR Rahman daughter Khatija's wedding reception - see pics

Legendary musician AR Rahman's hosted a grand reception for his daughter Khatija Rahman and her husband Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. They both get hitched in an intimate ceremony on May 6, 2022.



The reception was held in Chennai, India and many A-listers from the industry attended the function. For the unversed, Khatija is Rahman's eldest daughter.



Actress Manisha Koirala, Yo Yo Honey Singh and many other A-listers were among the attendees.



Koirala shared a slew of happy pictures from the night. In the pictures, she's posing with Rahman, his daughter, son in law. Koirala was dressed in a peach colour salwar suit. While Rehman was wearing a black kurta pyjama matched with the blue coat.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "AR Rahman sir's daughter Khatija's wedding reception was sheer joy... Meeting my colleagues from here really warmed my heart. This celebration has added more to already many lovely memories of Chennai. God bless the newly wed."

In the pictures, Khatija is wearing a purple colour outfit with beautiful white colour embroidery on it and is wearing a matching mask as she posed for

the pictures. She accessorized herself with the heavy jewellery. He husband was wearing a black suit.



Honey also shared the picture from the wedding and wrote, ''Best wishes to the blessed couple n congratulations to the whole AR RAHMAN sir’s families n fans !! @arrameen @arrahman.''



Khatija got married to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, who is an ‘aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer’.