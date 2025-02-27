The popular Indonesian punk rock band Sukatani has accused the police of intimidating them into removing their new anti-corruption song Bayar, Bayar, Bayar (Pay, Pay, Pay) from streaming platforms and issuing an apology after the song went viral.

Bayar, Bayar, Bayar and its impact

Released in 2023, Bayar, Bayar, Bayar criticises corruption within the country’s police force, specifically the taking of bribes. The song recently went viral after student protesters used it to oppose the policies of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

According to the South China Morning Post, the forced apology and removal of the song have sparked debates about censorship and freedom of speech in Indonesia. Protesters in the city of Bandung, Central Java, responded by displaying a large banner reading “We are with Sukatani” and playing the song in front of the city’s police headquarters.

Human rights organisations respond

The Indonesian Legal Aid and Human Rights Association released a statement condemning the alleged police intimidation, saying, "It is strongly suspected that there are members of the Indonesian National Police who intimidated and forced them to apologise for the song Pay the Police."

Internal police investigation launched

A report by the Jakarta Post stated that public outrage over the incident has led the Central Java Police to launch an internal investigation into the officers accused of intimidating the band and forcing them to remove the song.

“The officers are currently being questioned by investigators from the Internal Affairs Division. We will share the results of the investigation with the public once it is complete,” a police spokesperson said.

