Google released its list of Most Searched Songs globally 2024 and we're elated as it features the Indian song "Katchi Sera" by Sai Abhyankkar.
“Katchi Sera” became instantly viral. The song by Sai Abhyankkar touched the right notes with its audiences. It features soulful romantic lyrics, a great music video and some crazy choreography by the artists. The song was shared on social media, became a topic for memes, was floated around like viral content and became one of the most used audios for reels.
Most Searched Songs of 2024
Topping the list is Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”. The song has been on top of the charts for a long time since its drop. Kendrick’s song is essentially a diss track written and recorded by the singer amidst his feud with Canadian rapper Drake. It is Lamar's fifth instalment in his series of diss tracks directed at Drake.
On the fifth position is Sabrina Carpenter’s most hummed song “Espresso” which became a pop anthem for Gen Z. Another pop number is Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight” in ninth position. "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone is the lead single and first track from Taylor Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, released on April 19, 2024.
There is another sweet number “Wildflower” by Billie Eilish on the list of Most Searched Songs of 2024.
Here is the full list of Google’s Most Searched Songs of 2024:
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
APT. - Rosé and Bruno Mars
Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts
Thick Of It - KSI
Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
Hai Yorokonde - Kocchi no Kento
yes, and? - Ariana Grande
WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish
Fortnight - Taylor Swift
Katchi Sera - Sai Abhyankkar
Google also revealed its Top 10 Most Searched Actors 2024 list. The list has three Indian names on it. While you might think Google's list would feature a more popular name, actors Hina Khan and Nimrat Kaur feature on the global list and Pawan Kalyan sweeps the list with second position. Topping the list for 2024 is American actor and comedian Katt Williams who many believe predicted the downfall of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.