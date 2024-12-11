New Delhi

Google released its list of Most Searched Songs globally 2024 and we're elated as it features the Indian song "Katchi Sera" by Sai Abhyankkar.

“Katchi Sera” became instantly viral. The song by Sai Abhyankkar touched the right notes with its audiences. It features soulful romantic lyrics, a great music video and some crazy choreography by the artists. The song was shared on social media, became a topic for memes, was floated around like viral content and became one of the most used audios for reels.

Most Searched Songs of 2024

Topping the list is Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”. The song has been on top of the charts for a long time since its drop. Kendrick’s song is essentially a diss track written and recorded by the singer amidst his feud with Canadian rapper Drake. It is Lamar's fifth instalment in his series of diss tracks directed at Drake.

On the fifth position is Sabrina Carpenter’s most hummed song “Espresso” which became a pop anthem for Gen Z. Another pop number is Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight” in ninth position. "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone is the lead single and first track from Taylor Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, released on April 19, 2024.

There is another sweet number “Wildflower” by Billie Eilish on the list of Most Searched Songs of 2024.

Here is the full list of Google’s Most Searched Songs of 2024:

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

APT. - Rosé and Bruno Mars

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts

Thick Of It - KSI

Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

Hai Yorokonde - Kocchi no Kento

yes, and? - Ariana Grande

WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish

Fortnight - Taylor Swift

Katchi Sera - Sai Abhyankkar

